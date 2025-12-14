Mint Market
Wakefit Innovations IPO listing tomorrow. Here's what GMP signals

After receiving a moderate response during the three-day subscription period, the shares of Wakefit Solutions are trading at a premium of 7, as per Investorgain.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Dec 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Wakefit Solutions IPO listing: After allotment, the focus has now shifted to Wakefit Solutions IPO listing tomorrow, December 15. The allotment of the Wakefit Solutions IPO was finalised on December 11.

The shares of Wakefit Solutions will be listed on both exchanges - BSE and NSE - marking a significant milestone for the home and sleep solutions firm.

Wakefit Solutions IPO GMP today

After receiving a moderate response during the three-day subscription period, the shares of Wakefit Solutions are trading at a premium of 7, as per Investorgain.

This means that the GMP of Wakefit Solutions IPO is +7. The estimated listing price is likely to be 202, which is 3.59% higher than the IPO price of 195.

According to Investorgain, based on last 15 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( 7) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is 0, while the highest GMP is 36.

Wakefit Solutions IPO details

The IPO received a modest response, with overall subscriptions reaching 2.52 times. Retail investors led the demand, subscribing 3.17 times their allotted portion, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid 3.04 times. The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment saw comparatively lower interest, subscribing 1.05 times.

The company raised a total of 1,288.89 crore through the offering, which included a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares amounting to 377.18 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.68 crore shares valued at 911.71 crore.

The issue had a lot size of 76 shares, translating to a minimum investment of 14,820 for retail investors at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for multiple purposes, such as capital expenditure to launch 117 new COCO–Regular stores, fulfilling lease and rental commitments for existing outlets, purchasing equipment and machinery, strengthening marketing and advertising initiatives, and meeting general corporate expenses.

The IPO was open for subscription from December 8 to December 10, with a price band fixed between 185 and 195 per share.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

 
 
