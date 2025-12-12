Muted debut likely! Wakefit IPO GMP signals no listing gains- Check final subscription status, key details

Wakefit Innovations IPO has finalized its allotment process, with shares set to debut on December 15 on BSE and NSE. The IPO saw a 2.52 times subscription, and the grey market indicates a steady start at 195 per share.

Published12 Dec 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Wakefit IPO GMP: With the allotment process for the Wakefit Innovations IPO now finalised, investor focus has shifted to the company’s stock market debut slated for Monday, December 15. The equity shares will list simultaneously on both the BSE and NSE, marking an important milestone for the home and sleep solutions company. Wakefit Innovations IPO price band is set at 185.00 to 195.00 per share.

The IPO window remained open from December 8 to December 10, after which the basis of allotment was completed on Thursday, December 11. Successful applicants are scheduled to receive their shares on December 12, while refunds for non-allottees will also be processed today.

Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP Today

The grey market is indicating a quiet start for Wakefit Innovations. Market observers report a GMP of 0 per share, signalling that the likely listing price remains unchanged at 195, matching the upper end of the IPO price band.

Wakefit Innovations IPO Subscription Snapshot

The IPO generated a moderate response, achieving an overall subscription of 2.52 times. Category-wise, the retail portion was subscribed 3.17x, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid 3.04x, and the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category subscribed 1.05x.

Wakefit Innovations IPO: Key Details

The company raised 1,288.89 crore through the issue, consisting of a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares worth 377.18 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.68 crore shares totalling 911.71 crore.

The lot size was set at 76 shares, requiring retail investors to put in a minimum of 14,820 at the top end of the price band.

Funds from the fresh issue will be deployed across several initiatives. These include capital expenditure for opening 117 new COCO – Regular Stores, meeting lease and rental obligations for existing stores, buying equipment and machinery, boosting marketing and advertising efforts, and addressing general corporate requirements.

Brokerages including Kunvarji Finstock, Bajaj Financial Securities, Indsec Securities, KR Choksey Securities, and Systematix Shares and Stocks have all assigned a ‘subscribe’ rating to the IPO.

About Wakefit Innovations

Founded in 2016, Wakefit Innovations Ltd. is a prominent Indian D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) brand specialising in home and sleep solutions. The company initially built its reputation on online sales of memory foam mattresses, offering competitively priced products by removing intermediaries.

Over the years, Wakefit has expanded into a comprehensive home and lifestyle brand. Its portfolio now includes pillows, beds, sofas, wardrobes, study tables, and a wide selection of furniture and décor items, designed for modern Indian households. The business model is powered by strong digital capabilities, robust logistics, and efficient customer support, enabling the company to serve customers across both urban and semi-urban regions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

Business NewsMarketsIPO
