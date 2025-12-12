Muted debut likely! Wakefit IPO GMP signals no listing gains- Check final subscription status, key details

Wakefit IPO GMP: With the allotment process for the Wakefit Innovations IPO now finalised, investor focus has shifted to the company’s stock market debut slated for Monday, December 15. The equity shares will list simultaneously on both the BSE and NSE, marking an important milestone for the home and sleep solutions company. Wakefit Innovations IPO price band is set at ₹185.00 to ₹195.00 per share.

The IPO window remained open from December 8 to December 10, after which the basis of allotment was completed on Thursday, December 11. Successful applicants are scheduled to receive their shares on December 12, while refunds for non-allottees will also be processed today.

Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP Today The grey market is indicating a quiet start for Wakefit Innovations. Market observers report a GMP of ₹0 per share, signalling that the likely listing price remains unchanged at ₹195, matching the upper end of the IPO price band.

Wakefit Innovations IPO Subscription Snapshot The IPO generated a moderate response, achieving an overall subscription of 2.52 times. Category-wise, the retail portion was subscribed 3.17x, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid 3.04x, and the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category subscribed 1.05x.

Wakefit Innovations IPO: Key Details The company raised ₹1,288.89 crore through the issue, consisting of a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares worth ₹377.18 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.68 crore shares totalling ₹911.71 crore.

The lot size was set at 76 shares, requiring retail investors to put in a minimum of ₹14,820 at the top end of the price band.

Funds from the fresh issue will be deployed across several initiatives. These include capital expenditure for opening 117 new COCO – Regular Stores, meeting lease and rental obligations for existing stores, buying equipment and machinery, boosting marketing and advertising efforts, and addressing general corporate requirements.

Brokerages including Kunvarji Finstock, Bajaj Financial Securities, Indsec Securities, KR Choksey Securities, and Systematix Shares and Stocks have all assigned a ‘subscribe’ rating to the IPO.

About Wakefit Innovations Founded in 2016, Wakefit Innovations Ltd. is a prominent Indian D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) brand specialising in home and sleep solutions. The company initially built its reputation on online sales of memory foam mattresses, offering competitively priced products by removing intermediaries.