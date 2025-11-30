Wakefit IPO opens on December 8 — From key dates to offer details; here are 10 things to know from RHP

Wakefit IPO: Wakefit Innovations' initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for primary market investors starting from 8 December 2025, as the home furnishing firm aims to raise funds from the Indian stock market.

The Bengaluru-based company is one of India's fastest-growing indigenous brands in the Indian home and furnishings sector, with its total income reaching ₹1,000 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Wakefit offers its customers a range of mattresses, furniture, and other home accessories through its own platforms and the company-owned and operated stores, along with tie-ups with e-commerce sites and multi-brand retailers.

From the company's key IPO dates to the offer details and objectives of the public issue, the stock market investors should look out for the top 10 things they need to know from the red herring prospectus (RHP). The company filed its RHP with the capital markets regulator on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

Timeline of the upcoming Wakefit IPO.

Wakefit IPO — 10 things to know from the RHP 1. Wakefit IPO dates: Wakefit Innovations is set to open its IPO for public bidding starting from Monday, 8 December 2025, and is scheduled to close on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, after a three-day subscription round.

2. Wakefit IPO offer details: Wakefit is offering a book-built public issue comprising a fresh issue of equity shares with the face value of Re 1 apiece, amounting to ₹377.17 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) component of 4,67,54,405 or more than 4.67 crore equity shares, according to the RHP data.

The company has not officially disclosed the total amount they are seeking to raise from the Indian stock market, as per the Sebi filing.

3. Wakefit IPO OFS shareholder details: Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda are the only two promoter selling stakeholders in the company's IPO round.

While other shareholders selling stake in the public issue are — Nitika Goel, Peak XV Partners Investments, Redwood Trust, Verlinvest S.A., SAI Global India Fund, and Paramark KB Fund.

4. Wakefit IPO objective: The company plans to use ₹30.84 crore from the proceeds raised from the IPO round to fund its capital expenditure (capex) for setting up 117 new stores in India.

The company also disclosed its ₹161.46 crore plan to spend towards rental-related expenses of the company-owned and operated stores in the country. Wakefit will also spend ₹15.40 crore towards capex in the purchase of new equipment and machinery.

Wakefit also announced that the company plans to spend ₹108.40 crore in marketing and advertising-related expenses for the visibility of the brand, and the remaining funds are set to be used for general corporate expenses.

5. Wakefit IPO anchor round date: The company is set to hold its anchor investor round of the IPO on Friday, 5 December 2025, before opening up the public issue for primary market bidders on Monday, 8 December 2025.

6. Wakefit IPO allotment and listing date: Shares of the company are expected to be allotted to the investors on 11 December 2025, and are estimated to be listed on the benchmark indices by 15 December 2025.

7. Wakefit IPO reservations: Wakefit has reserved not less than 75% of the IPO shares for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% of the public issue for the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and not more than 10% for the retail bidders.

8. Wakefit IPO book-runner & registrar: Axis Capital Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India Pvt. Ltd are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the offer.

9. Wakefit IPO profits: The RHP data shows that Wakefit Innovations' net profit for the July to September quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26 stood at ₹35.57 crore. The company's results for the fiscal year ended 2024-25 stood at a net loss of ₹35 crore.

The data also showed that the company's net loss for the fiscal year ended 2023-24 stood at ₹15.05 crore.

10. Wakefit IPO income: As of the first half of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's total income stood at ₹741.30 crore in the second quarter. Wakefit earned a total income of ₹1,305.42 crore as of the financial year ended 2024-25.

The company's filing with the markets regulator showed that the total income for the year ended 2023-24 stood at ₹1,017.33 crore, according to the RHP data.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.