Want a hot pre-IPO company in your portfolio? Proceed with caution

While that leaves many investors curious about snagging a piece of big-name privately held firms, advisers said they rarely recommend it to clients. Those best suited to private-market investing are usually long-term, sophisticated investors who don’t mind taking on quite a bit of risk, they noted. Some platforms for buying private shares are available only to accredited investors, meaning you’ll need at least $1 million in net assets, excluding your primary residence, or at least $200,000 in individual or $300,000 in joint income.