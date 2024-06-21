Warburg Pincus-backed Avanse Financial Services files draft papers with SEBI for an IPO
Avanse Financial Services Ltd, an Indian NBFC emphasizing education, files DRHP for IPO. Promoter is Olive Vine Investment Ltd. Institutional shareholders include IFC, Kedaara Capital, Mubadala Investment, and Avendus Future.
Avanse Financial Services Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO).
