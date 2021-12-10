OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Warburg Pincus sells 6.2% stake in Medplus before the start of IPO

Warburg Pincus sells 6.2% stake in Medplus before the start of IPO

The shares were sold at ₹796 a share, an upper band of the IPO. Currently, Lavender Rose has a 24.6% stake in the firm. Photo: Hemant Mishra/MintPremium
The shares were sold at 796 a share, an upper band of the IPO. Currently, Lavender Rose has a 24.6% stake in the firm. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
 1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2021, 04:01 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Lavender Rose sold around 6.9 million shares or a 6.2% stake in MedPlus Health Services to investors, including asset management and life insurance business of SBI Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Malabar India Fund, an addendum to the MedPlus IPO prospectus showed

Listen to this article

Lavender Rose Investment Ltd, a Mauritius-based unit of private equity firm Warburg Pincus, sold shares worth 550 crore in pharmacy retail chain MedPlus Health Services Ltd ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Lavender Rose sold around 6.9 million shares or a 6.2% stake in MedPlus Health Services to investors, including asset management and life insurance business of SBI Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Malabar India Fund, an addendum to the MedPlus IPO prospectus showed.

The shares were sold at 796 a share, an upper band of the IPO. Currently, Lavender Rose has a 24.6% stake in the Hyderabad-based firm, which operates one of India’s largest pharmacy chains.

The IPO will open on 13 December and close on 15 December. The price band for the issue will be at 780-796 a share.

MedPlus Health has already cut its IPO size to 1398.30 crore from 1,639 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 798 crore by its existing shareholders and promoters.

Among selling shareholders, Premji Invest's PI Opportunities Fund is seeking to sell up to 623 crore of shares, Natco Pharma plans to sell 10 crore worth of shares.

In February this year, New York-headquartered Warburg Pincus invested 77.78 crore ($10.68 million) through Lavender Rose Investment and PremjiInvest put in 22.21 crore ($3 million) through its alternative investment fund (AIF) PI Opportunities Fund-I.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout