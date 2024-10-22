Waree Energies IPO subscribed over 8x on day of issue, NII portion booked highest; Latest GMP here

  • Waree Energies IPO subscribed over 8x on day of issue, NII portion booked highest; Latest GMP here

Nikita Prasad
Published22 Oct 2024, 09:25 PM IST
Waree Energies IPO: The mainboard issue was subscribed over eight times on the second day
Waree Energies IPO: The mainboard issue was subscribed over eight times on the second day

Waree Energies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies Limited was subscribed to over eight times on the second day of the issue. The mainboard IPO opened for subscription on Monday, October 21, 2024, and will close on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Waaree Energies IPO has set aside 50 per cent of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NII), and 35 per cent for retail investors. The portion reserved for employees consists of a maximum of 650 million equity shares.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 09:25 PM IST
