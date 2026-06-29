Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of ocean cruise operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd saw muted demand last week. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date which is likely today, 29 June 2026.

The bidding for the mainboard IPO was open from June 23 to 25. Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date is likely June 29, while the IPO listing date is July 1.

The company will finalise the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on June 30, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO registrar.

In order to do Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status online.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP Today Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO grey market premium (GMP) has slipped into the red, indicated a discounted listing. According to the websites tracking the grey market, Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP today is ₹-46 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Waterways Leisure Tourism shares are trading lower by ₹46 apiece than their IPO price.

Waterways Leisure IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹762 apiece, which is at a discount of 5.69% to the issue price of ₹808 per share.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on June 23, Tuesday, and closed on June 25, Thursday. Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date is likely June 29, Monday, while the IPO listing date is July 1, Wednesday. Waterways Leisure Tourism shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹585 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 72.40 lakh equity shares, sold at a price band of ₹769 to ₹808 per share.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has been subscribed 1.67 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 4.19 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 1.30 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment received 1.01 times subscription.