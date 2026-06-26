Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment next week. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of ocean cruise operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd received muted demand from investors. The focus shifts towards Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date which is likely next week on Monday, 29 June 2026.

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The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from June 23 to 25. Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date is likely June 29, while the IPO listing date is July 1.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on June 30.

Investors can check Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO registrar.

In order to do Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Waterways Leisure IPO allotment status online.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

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Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP Today The trends for Waterways Leisure Tourism shares in the unlisted market have turned negative, with the grey market premium (GMP) slipping into red. According to the websites tracking the grey market, Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP today is ₹-35 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Waterways Leisure Tourism shares are trading lower by ₹35 apiece than their IPO price.

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Waterways Leisure IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹773 apiece, which is at a discount of 4.33% to the issue price of ₹808 per share.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for bidding on June 23, Tuesday, and closed on June 25, Thursday. Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date is likely June 29, Monday, while the IPO listing date is July 1, Wednesday. Waterways Leisure Tourism shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO price band was set at ₹769 to ₹808 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹585 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 72.40 lakh equity shares.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has been subscribed 1.67 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 4.19 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 1.30 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment received 1.01 times subscription.

Centrum Broking Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Waterways Leisure IPO registrar.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.