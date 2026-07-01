Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO listing today: Here's what GMP indicates ahead of stock market debut

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, 1 July) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, 29 June. According to details on the BSE website, Waterways Leisure Tourism share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Waterways Leisure Tourism share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to a notification issued by BSE, Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Wednesday, 1 July , 2026, the equity shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities.

The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO, launched by the operator, Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd, received a muted overall response, with the issue subscribed 1.46 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday, led primarily by strong retail participation.

The retail investor portion was subscribed 4.19 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was booked 1.17 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment, however, remained undersubscribed, attracting bids for 69% of the shares reserved for the category.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has reserved not more than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 10% for retail investors.

Swastika Investmart considers the issue suitable for long-term investors looking to participate in India's emerging cruise tourism opportunity, but sees limited appeal for those seeking listing gains.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP today Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP today is -51. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey market discount, the estimated listing price of the Waterways Leisure Tourism share was ₹757 apiece, which is 6.31% lower than the IPO price of ₹808.

Based on activity in the grey market over the past 14 sessions, the current IPO GMP indicates a trend toward a discount, suggesting a discounted listing is anticipated. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹-51.00, while the highest is ₹24, according to experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO details The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹585 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to have a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹5,849.48 crore.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds primarily towards lease-related payments for its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt. Ltd., with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Centrum Broking is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar.