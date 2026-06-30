Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO listing tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut on Dalal Street

According to websites tracking grey market activity, the GMP today stands at - 47 per share, pointing toward discounted debut on Wednesday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated30 Jun 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, 23 June and closed on Thursday, 25 June.
Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, 23 June and closed on Thursday, 25 June. (Company Website )

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO is all set to make its stock market debut on Wednesday, 1 July. The shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO will be listed on both BSE and NSE. The allotment of Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO was finalised on 29 June.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO garnered a modest response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 1.67 times overall, according to NSE data. The retail portion saw the strongest demand, attracting 4.19 times subscription, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 1.30 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment was booked 1.01 times.

Also Read | Seemax Resources IPO: Here's GMP, subscription status, & other details

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has remained negative since the IPO closing day, pointing to a likely discounted debut.

According to websites tracking grey market activity, the GMP today stands at - 47 per share, indicating that Waterways Leisure Tourism shares are trading - 47 below their issue price in the unofficial market.

Based on the current GMP, the estimated listing price is around 761 per share, implying a discount of 5.82% to the IPO price of 808 per share.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO details

The public issue was open for subscription from June 23 to June 25. The IPO raised 585 crore through a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issuance of 72.40 lakh equity shares. The shares were offered in a price band of 769–808 apiece.

The company plans to utilise the funds raised to meet lease payment obligations for its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date likely today. Check status here

Centrum Broking Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. was appointed as the registrar.

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India's domestic ocean cruise brand, providing luxury cruise experiences across both domestic and international routes.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

IPOIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsIPOWaterways Leisure Tourism IPO listing tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut on Dalal Street
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.