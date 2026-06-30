Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO listing tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut on Dalal Street

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO is all set to make its stock market debut on Wednesday, 1 July. The shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO will be listed on both BSE and NSE. The allotment of Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO was finalised on 29 June.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO garnered a modest response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 1.67 times overall, according to NSE data. The retail portion saw the strongest demand, attracting 4.19 times subscription, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 1.30 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment was booked 1.01 times.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) for the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has remained negative since the IPO closing day, pointing to a likely discounted debut.

According to websites tracking grey market activity, the GMP today stands at - ₹47 per share, indicating that Waterways Leisure Tourism shares are trading - ₹47 below their issue price in the unofficial market.

Based on the current GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹761 per share, implying a discount of 5.82% to the IPO price of ₹808 per share.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO details The public issue was open for subscription from June 23 to June 25. The IPO raised ₹585 crore through a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issuance of 72.40 lakh equity shares. The shares were offered in a price band of ₹769–808 apiece.

The company plans to utilise the funds raised to meet lease payment obligations for its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date likely today. Check status here

Centrum Broking Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. was appointed as the registrar.

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India's domestic ocean cruise brand, providing luxury cruise experiences across both domestic and international routes.