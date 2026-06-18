Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Price band set at ₹769-808 per share; check key dates, issue details

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO price band: The Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹769 to ₹808 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, 23 June and will close on Thursday, 25 June. The allocation to anchor investors for the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 22 June.

The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has reserved not more than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, 29 June and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 30 June, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Waterways Leisure Tourism share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 1 July.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO details The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹585 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. At the upper end of the price band, Waterways Leisure Tourism is expected to command a post-issue market valuation of approximately ₹5,849.48 crore.

The company operates India's leading cruise line under the Cordelia Cruises brand, offering domestic voyages along the Indian coastline and select international itineraries. As of 31 December 2024, its flagship vessel, MV Empress, had welcomed more than 5.49 lakh guests and sailed over 2.25 lakh nautical miles.

Cordelia Cruises currently offers 796 cabins across multiple categories, with fares determined through a dynamic pricing model. Cabin rates range from ₹25,230 to ₹1,15,536 per night, depending on the itinerary and accommodation category. Throughout the redevelopment of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, a temporary cruise terminal was established and managed at Green Gate, Mumbai Port.

To expand its footprint in the growing cruise tourism market, Waterways Leisure Tourism plans to induct two additional vessels — Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun — with passenger capacities of 2,004 and 1,936 guests, respectively. The company accounted for nearly 65% of India's cruise market by value in FY24, reinforcing its leadership position in the segment.

As part of its growth strategy, the company also intends to launch new cruise routes and enhance the onboard experience through upgraded dining options, refurbished cabins and international entertainment offerings, aiming to cater to the rising demand for premium leisure travel in India.