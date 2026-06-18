Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Price band set at ₹769-808 per share; check key dates, issue details

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO price band: The Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹769 to ₹808 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, 23 June and will close on Thursday, 25 June. The allocation to anchor investors for the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 22 June.

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The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has reserved not more than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, 29 June and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 30 June, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Waterways Leisure Tourism share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 1 July.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO details The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹585 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. At the upper end of the price band, Waterways Leisure Tourism is expected to command a post-issue market valuation of approximately ₹5,849.48 crore.

The company operates India's leading cruise line under the Cordelia Cruises brand, offering domestic voyages along the Indian coastline and select international itineraries. As of 31 December 2024, its flagship vessel, MV Empress, had welcomed more than 5.49 lakh guests and sailed over 2.25 lakh nautical miles.

Cordelia Cruises currently offers 796 cabins across multiple categories, with fares determined through a dynamic pricing model. Cabin rates range from ₹25,230 to ₹1,15,536 per night, depending on the itinerary and accommodation category. Throughout the redevelopment of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, a temporary cruise terminal was established and managed at Green Gate, Mumbai Port.

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To expand its footprint in the growing cruise tourism market, Waterways Leisure Tourism plans to induct two additional vessels — Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun — with passenger capacities of 2,004 and 1,936 guests, respectively. The company accounted for nearly 65% of India's cruise market by value in FY24, reinforcing its leadership position in the segment.

As part of its growth strategy, the company also intends to launch new cruise routes and enhance the onboard experience through upgraded dining options, refurbished cabins and international entertainment offerings, aiming to cater to the rising demand for premium leisure travel in India.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.