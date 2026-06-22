Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Price band to GMP - 10 things to know about the upcoming issue

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO, the parent company of Cordelia Cruises and operator of luxury domestic ocean cruise services, is set to launch its ₹585 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, June 23. The mainboard IPO will remain for subscription till Thursday, 25 June.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism is among India's leading domestic ocean cruise operators, offering vacation experiences centered on Indian culture, hospitality, cuisine, and entertainment. In FY25, the company held an estimated 79% share by value in the country's overnight ocean and coastal cruise market.

Established in November 2020, the company runs cruise services across several domestic destinations, including Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Chennai, Lakshadweep, Visakhapatnam, and Puducherry. Its international operations cover routes to Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Here are 10 things to know about the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO ahead of opening - Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO date: The mainboard IPO will for subscription on June 23 and closes on June 25.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO price band: The IPO price band is set issue price band at ₹769 to ₹808 per share.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO size: The IPO is a book-built offering aggregating ₹585 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 0.72 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO lot size: The lot size for the issue has been fixed at 18 shares, meaning retail investors need to bid for at least one lot. At the upper end of the price band, this translates into a minimum investment of ₹14,544 per lot.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date: The The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on June 29.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO listing date: The shares of the IPO is likely to be listed on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 1.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO promoters: Global Shipping and Leisure Limited and Rajesh Chandumal Hotwani are the promoters.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO lead-manager: Centrum Broking Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the IPO.

Also Read | Should you invest in the NSE IPO? Here are the key pros and cons

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP: The GMP of the IPO is +11 in the grey market, as per Investorgain.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.