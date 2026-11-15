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Watrana Rentals IPO GMP profit calculator on latest GMP: How much profit can retail and HNI investors expect?

Watrana Rentals’ 120.10 crore SME IPO will open on November 19 and close on November 23. The fresh issue comprises 49.02 lakh shares, with a price band of 232–245 and a lot size of 600 shares. The IPO is expected to list on NSE SME on November 27.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published15 Nov 2026, 10:00 PM IST
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Watrana Rentals IPO GMP and profit calculator (AI image for representational purpose)
Watrana Rentals IPO GMP and profit calculator (AI image for representational purpose)
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Watrana Rentals’ initial public offering is scheduled to open for subscription this week on Thursday, November 19. The SME IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares of 120.10 crore.

The SME IPO will open for subscription in the second half of next week and close the following week. The IPO’s latest grey market premium (GMP) hints at 8.98% estimated listing gain, as per media reports trading the grey market price at 9 pm on Sunday, November 15. Here’s how much profit investors can expect in different categories in the SME IPO.

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Watrana Rentals IPO GMP today

Watrana Rentals IPO grey market premium (IPO GMP) stood at 22, hinting at 8.98% listing day gain. Considering its upper price band, i.e. of 245 per share, the IPO is likely to be listed at 267 per share (sum of IPO GMP today and upper price band).

Watrana Rentals price band details

The SME IPO has fixed issue price band at 232 to 245 per share. Its lot size for an application is 600 shares.

Watrana Rentals IPO GMP: How much profit can investors expect in different categories?

Investor category

Lots

Shares

Investment

Est. profit

Retail (minimum)21,200 2,94,000 26,400
sNII (minimum)31,800 4,41,000 39,600
sNII (maximum)63,600 8,82,000 79,200
bNII (minimum)74,200 10,29,000 92,400

Unlike mainboard IPO, investors are required to bid for a higher number of shares for an SME IPO. Hence, an individual investor must bid for minimum 2 lots, ie 1200 shares (nearly equivalent to 2,94,000). Small High net worth individuals (SHNIs) are required to apply for minimum 3 lots, ie 1800 (approx 4,41,000) and a maximum of 6, ie 3600 (approx 8,82,000). B-HNIs are required to subscribe for a minimum of 7 lots, ie 4200 shares (approx 10,29,000).

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About Watrana Rentals IPO

Watrana Rentals is a book build issue of 120.10 crore and is an entirely a fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares of 120.10 crore. The IPO will open for subscription on November 19, Thursday and close on November 23, Monday. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on November 25, followed by expected listing on November 27 on NSE SME.

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