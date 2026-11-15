Watrana Rentals IPO GMP profit calculator on latest GMP: How much profit can retail and HNI investors expect?

Watrana Rentals’ initial public offering is scheduled to open for subscription this week on Thursday, November 19. The SME IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares of ₹120.10 crore.

The SME IPO will open for subscription in the second half of next week and close the following week. The IPO’s latest grey market premium (GMP) hints at 8.98% estimated listing gain, as per media reports trading the grey market price at 9 pm on Sunday, November 15. Here’s how much profit investors can expect in different categories in the SME IPO.

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Watrana Rentals IPO GMP today Watrana Rentals IPO grey market premium (IPO GMP) stood at ₹22, hinting at 8.98% listing day gain. Considering its upper price band, i.e. of ₹245 per share, the IPO is likely to be listed at ₹267 per share (sum of IPO GMP today and upper price band).

Watrana Rentals price band details The SME IPO has fixed issue price band at ₹232 to ₹245 per share. Its lot size for an application is 600 shares.

Watrana Rentals IPO GMP: How much profit can investors expect in different categories?

Investor category Lots Shares Investment Est. profit Retail (minimum) 2 1,200 ₹ 2,94,000 ₹ 26,400 sNII (minimum) 3 1,800 ₹ 4,41,000 ₹ 39,600 sNII (maximum) 6 3,600 ₹ 8,82,000 ₹ 79,200 bNII (minimum) 7 4,200 ₹ 10,29,000 ₹ 92,400

Unlike mainboard IPO, investors are required to bid for a higher number of shares for an SME IPO. Hence, an individual investor must bid for minimum 2 lots, ie 1200 shares (nearly equivalent to ₹2,94,000). Small High net worth individuals (SHNIs) are required to apply for minimum 3 lots, ie 1800 (approx ₹4,41,000) and a maximum of 6, ie 3600 (approx ₹8,82,000). B-HNIs are required to subscribe for a minimum of 7 lots, ie 4200 shares (approx ₹10,29,000).

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About Watrana Rentals IPO Watrana Rentals is a book build issue of ₹120.10 crore and is an entirely a fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares of ₹120.10 crore. The IPO will open for subscription on November 19, Thursday and close on November 23, Monday. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on November 25, followed by expected listing on November 27 on NSE SME.