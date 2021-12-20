Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Weak debut for Shriram Properties shares, list at 23% discount

Weak debut for Shriram Properties shares, list at 23% discount

Shriram Properties share listing: In 3-day bidding from 8th December to 10th December 2021, the public issue was subscribed 4.60 times. Photo: Courtesy Shriram Properties website
1 min read . 10:23 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Shriram Properties share listing: The realty stock opened at 90 per share levels on NSE today, which is 23.7% lower from its issue price of 113 to 118 per equity share

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shriram Properties shares made a weak debut at BSE and NSE today. The realty stock opened at 90 per share levels on NSE, which is 23.7 per cent lower from its issue price of 113 to 118 per equity share. However, the realty stock has shown some recovery post-listing as Shriram Properties share price at NSE is currently trading at 105.70 apiece levels.

Shriram Properties shares made a weak debut at BSE and NSE today. The realty stock opened at 90 per share levels on NSE, which is 23.7 per cent lower from its issue price of 113 to 118 per equity share. However, the realty stock has shown some recovery post-listing as Shriram Properties share price at NSE is currently trading at 105.70 apiece levels.

Speaking on reasons for weak listing of Shriram Properties shares; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “The IPO saw a muted demand on the back of losses where other real estate companies were booming in the last two years. In the upcoming years, real estate is likely to perform better, and only aggressive investors are advised to look at Shriram Properties, while others can opt for Sobha, Prestige or Brigade."

Speaking on reasons for weak listing of Shriram Properties shares; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “The IPO saw a muted demand on the back of losses where other real estate companies were booming in the last two years. In the upcoming years, real estate is likely to perform better, and only aggressive investors are advised to look at Shriram Properties, while others can opt for Sobha, Prestige or Brigade."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Standing in sync with Santosh Meena's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, “Weak listing of Shriram Properties shares can be attributed to the negative sentiments of the market on rising Omicron cases in India."

In 3-day bidding from 8th December to 10th December 2021, Shriram Properties IPO was subscribed 4.60 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 12.72 times. The public issue was susbcribed 1.85 times in the QIB category while it was subscribed 4.82 times in the NII category.

Shriram Properties is a part of the Shriram Group and is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in South India. The company primarily focuses on the mid-market and affordable housing segments.Bengaluru and Chennai are the key markets for the company, however, it has operations in Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore and Kolkata as well.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!