Wedding matchmaker Shaadi.com looks to go public in India's sizzling IPO market

People Interactive India Pvt., operator of marriage matchmaking service Shaadi.com, is gearing up to launch an initial public offering (IPO), according to media reports.

A Bloomberg report on November 20 stated that Shaadi.com has held discussions with investment bankers in the last few weeks to explore the possibility of a stock market listing. According to the people quoted in the report, the talks are still in early stages and no advisors have yet been appointed by the company for this purpose.

Deliberations are ongoing, and details — including the valuation, timing and structure of the offering — are still being decided, the report added.

Shaadi.com is among the oldest and largest digital matrimonial services in India. It competes with companies such as Matrimony.com Ltd., which listed in 2017, and Info Edge India-backed Jeevansathi.com.

IPO Frenzy Shaadi.com is aiming to join a wave of companies tapping one of the world’s hottest IPO markets this year.

India’s IPO market has already surpassed $19 billion in 2025 and could soon surpass last year’s record of $21 billion raised through share sales.

Some of the marquee names that have raised funds via IPO this year include Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services, Lenskart, Pine Labs, Urban Company, Groww, Ather Energy and LG Electronics.

According to Mint analysis, out of 93 companies that have listed on the Indian stock market so far, only three — Aditya Infotech (about 155%), Stallion India Fluorochemicals (130%), and Ather Energy (113%)— have turned multibaggers.

Another seven have, meanwhile, delivered over 50% returns to their investors. These include Prostarm Info Systems, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Anand Rathi Share Stock, Anlon Healthcare, Belrise Industries, Quality Power Electrical, and Jain Resource Recycling.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)