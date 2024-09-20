Western Carriers India IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check status

In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, Western Carriers India's IPO allotment date is most likely on 20th September 2024, i.e. today.
In the wake of the ’T+3’ listing rule, Western Carriers India’s IPO allotment date is most likely on 20th September 2024, i.e. today.(http://western-carriers.com/)

Western Carriers India IPO: After five days of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Western Carriers (India) Limited, applicants eagerly await the announcement of share allotment. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, Western Carriers India's IPO allotment date is most likely on 20th September 2024, i.e. today. Once the Western Carriers India IPO allotment status is out, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or the official registrar's website. Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue.

Western Carriers India IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, after the decent Western Carriers India IPO subscription status, the grey market has remained steady on the public issue. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 51 in the grey market today. They said that positive bias in the secondary market and decent subscription status could be the reason for the steady grey market on the public issue.

Western Carriers India IPO subscription status

In five days of bidding, the public issue was subscribed 30.57 times; its retail portion was subscribed 25.95 times; the NII segment of the book build issue was booked 44.71 times, whereas the QIB segment was filled 27.99 times.

Western Carriers India IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, applicants can check their Western Carriers India IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at Link Intime's website. For more convenience, one can log in at the direct BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Link Intime link: linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html.

Western Carriers India IPO allotment status BSE

1] Log in at the direct BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity';

3] Select Western Carriers (India) Limited in Issue name;

4] Fill application number;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot';

6] Click on 'Search.'

Your Western Carriers India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the computer monitor or the cell phone screen.

Western Carriers India IPO allotment status Link Intime

1] Log in at the direct Link Intime link: linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html;

2] Choose the PAN number option;

3] Click on the 'Submit' option.

Your Western Carriers India, IPO allotment status, will be displayed on the computer monitor or the cell phone screen.

