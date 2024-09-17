Western Carriers India IPO closing date extended due to bank holidays on Sept 18

  • Western Carriers India IPO subscription close has been extended from Wednesday to Thursday

Asit Manohar
Updated17 Sep 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Western Carriers (India) 's IPO price band has been fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>163 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>172 per equity share with a face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.
Western Carriers (India) ’s IPO price band has been fixed at ₹163 to ₹172 per equity share with a face value of ₹5. (http://western-carriers.com/)

Western Carriers India IPO: Following bank holidays falling on 18th September 2024, i.e. on Wednesday, the Western Carriers India IPO subscription close has been extended from Wednesday to Thursday, i.e. from 18th to 19th September 2024. However, the Indian stock market exchanges have yet to issue any information. Still, the BSE's official website has changed the Western Carriers India IPO subscription close date from the 18th to the 19th of September. When contacted, the company official confirmed the fresh development.

The company mentioned the public issue closed on 19th September 2024, i.e., on Thursday, in its fresh advertisements published in various newspapers and other sources of advertisement.

“Due to the bank holidays falling on 18th September 2024 after the Maharashtra State Government shifted the Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi holiday from Monday to Wednesday, the closing of the Western Carriers India IPO subscription has been extended from 18th to 19th September 2024,” the company representative informed in a WhatsApp chat.

Photo: Courtesy BSE

Western Carriers India IPO details

Bidding for the Western Carriers India IPO opened on 13th September 2024, i.e., last Friday. The public issue will remain open until 19th September 2024, i.e. Thursday this week. The company has fixed the Western Carriers India IPO price band at 163 to 172 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The company aims to raise 492.88 crore, a mix of fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). After day one of bidding, the Western Carriers India IPO subscription status suggests that investors have responded strongly to the mainboard IPO. After the bidding date has been extended by one more date, the primary market investors will have an additional day to apply for the book build issue as the Indian stock market will remain open on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Read More

After day 2 of bidding, the book build issue had been subscribed 4.84 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 7.33 times, the NII segment had been filled 5.36 times, and the QIB portion had received bids 0.03 times.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

968.40
10:39 AM | 17 SEP 2024
-19.75 (-2%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

294.05
10:39 AM | 17 SEP 2024
1.55 (0.53%)

Bandhan Bank

207.45
10:39 AM | 17 SEP 2024
2.3 (1.12%)

Tata Steel

153.10
10:39 AM | 17 SEP 2024
-1.1 (-0.71%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mahanagar Gas

1,937.40
10:29 AM | 17 SEP 2024
118.45 (6.51%)

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

373.35
10:29 AM | 17 SEP 2024
22.55 (6.43%)

Indraprastha Gas

557.10
10:29 AM | 17 SEP 2024
26.75 (5.04%)

Jai Balaji Industries

1,139.00
10:28 AM | 17 SEP 2024
51.95 (4.78%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,970.00-150.00
    Chennai
    73,280.0020.00
    Delhi
    73,330.00-2,085.00
    Kolkata
    73,290.00-2,460.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue