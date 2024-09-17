Western Carriers India IPO closing date extended due to bank holidays on Sept 18

Western Carriers India IPO: Following bank holidays falling on 18th September 2024, i.e. on Wednesday, the Western Carriers India IPO subscription close has been extended from Wednesday to Thursday, i.e. from 18th to 19th September 2024. However, the Indian stock market exchanges have yet to issue any information. Still, the BSE's official website has changed the Western Carriers India IPO subscription close date from the 18th to the 19th of September. When contacted, the company official confirmed the fresh development.

The company mentioned the public issue closed on 19th September 2024, i.e., on Thursday, in its fresh advertisements published in various newspapers and other sources of advertisement.

“Due to the bank holidays falling on 18th September 2024 after the Maharashtra State Government shifted the Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi holiday from Monday to Wednesday, the closing of the Western Carriers India IPO subscription has been extended from 18th to 19th September 2024,” the company representative informed in a WhatsApp chat.

Photo: Courtesy BSE

Western Carriers India IPO details Bidding for the Western Carriers India IPO opened on 13th September 2024, i.e., last Friday. The public issue will remain open until 19th September 2024, i.e. Thursday this week. The company has fixed the Western Carriers India IPO price band at ₹163 to ₹172 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The company aims to raise ₹492.88 crore, a mix of fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). After day one of bidding, the Western Carriers India IPO subscription status suggests that investors have responded strongly to the mainboard IPO. After the bidding date has been extended by one more date, the primary market investors will have an additional day to apply for the book build issue as the Indian stock market will remain open on both Wednesday and Thursday.