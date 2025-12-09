Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO allotment likely today: GMP, steps to check share allotment status

Investors eagerly await the finalization of the Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO allotment, expected today. With a modest subscription rate, the stock's grey market premium suggests a muted debut. Learn how to check your allotment status and the next steps for successful bidders.

Nishant Kumar
Published9 Dec 2025, 12:17 PM IST
Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, December 9. (an AI-generated image)

Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised today (Tuesday, December 9). The SME IPO, which opened for subscription on Thursday, December 4, and concluded on Monday, December 8, saw a modest subscription of 1.4 times, with the retail portion booked 2.4 times.

The SME IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 17,98,000 shares, priced at 56 per share. The company intended to raise 10.07 crore from the issue, which it will utilise to finance advertisement expenses, software acquisition and installation, payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings, and to meet general corporate purposes.

Sobhagya Capital Options Private Limited was the book-running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services Private Limited was the registrar of the Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO.

As the company is likely to finalise the share allotment today, successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Wednesday, December 10. Those who applied for the IPO but did not receive an allotment will get their refunds on Wednesday.

Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO will list on the BSE SME on Thursday, December 11.

How to check Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO allotment status online?

Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE.

How to check Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website?

One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct link

Step 2: Select 'Western Overseas Study Abroad' from the "Company Name" dropdown

Step 3: Select either 'DPID/Client ID/Folio Number, CAF number, or PAN' and fill in the details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Western Overseas IPO allotment status will appear on your computer screen or mobile phone.

Western Overseas IPO allotment status check on BSE

Investors can check the Western Overseas IPO allotment status on the BSE by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the BSE website link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ in the issue type

Step 3: Choose ‘Western Overseas’ in the issue name dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5: Verify by ticking on ‘I am not a robot’ and clicking on ‘Search’

Your Western Overseas IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Western Overseas IPO GMP today

Grey market sources indicate that the stock could see a muted debut, as the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Western Overseas IPO was nil, suggesting the stock could list at par with the issue price.

