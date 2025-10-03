WeWork India IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, date, size, other details. Apply or not?

WeWork India IPO Day 1 LIVE: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of WeWork India Management Ltd. has hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open until October 7, 2025. This means the WeWork India IPO subscription period is from October 3, 2025, to October 7, 2025. The flexible workspace operator company has declared the WeWork India IPO price band at ₹615 to ₹648 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The company aims to raise ₹3,000 crore from this public offer, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). This means that the net proceeds of the WeWork India IPO will not be reflected in the company's balance sheet.

Meanwhile, shares of WeWork India Management Ltd are available for trade in the grey market. According to market observers, WeWork India Management shares are available at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today. In short, WeWork India IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹15.

WeWork India IPO details in 10 points 1] WeWork India IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today.

2] WeWork India IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 7th October 2025.

3] WeWork India IPO price: The company has declared a price band of the public issue at ₹615 to ₹648 per equity share.

4] WeWork India IPO size: The OFS issue aims to raise ₹3,000 crore from the primary market.

5] WeWork India IPO lot size: One lot of the public issue comprises 23 company shares.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

6] WeWork India IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 8 October 2025.

7] WeWork India IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] WeWork India IPO Lead Managers: JM Financial, ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and 360 One WAM have been appointed lead managers of the public offer.

9] WeWork India IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely date for the share listing is 10 October 2025.

WeWork India IPO: Should You Apply? 10] WeWork India IPO review: Advising investors to apply, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "WeWork India Management Ltd. exhibits a strong financial turnaround and operational excellence, highlighted by its transition to profitability with a Net Profit of ₹128 Crore in FY25 (vs. a Net Loss of ₹136 Crore in FY24). This positive momentum is built on robust revenue from operations of ₹1,949 Crore in FY25 and a solid EBITDA margin of over 60%. WeWork India Management Ltd.’s strategy focuses on deepening its presence in Tier-1 cities, catering to the growing demand from large enterprises, and expanding its diverse product portfolio of flexible and managed solutions. We recommend that investors seeking exposure to a market-leading, financially sound, and well-managed company poised for sustainable growth in the future of Indian real estate consider SUBSCRIBING for a medium-to-long-term perspective."

Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Canara Bank Securities report says, "Company has entered the primary market, while competitors like Awfis and Smartworks are already listed. Management expects shifts in US immigration policy, including tighter H-1B visa regulations, to boost demand for the Indian workforce by retaining talent locally. Revenue grew from ₹1,314 Crore in FY23 to ₹1,949 Crore in FY25 (CAGR 21.77%); PAT moved from - ₹147 Crore in FY23 to + ₹128 Crore in FY25. The IPO is priced at 65x PE, compared to only one profitable peer at 58x PE, which appears to be on the higher end. Growth supported by rising grade A office supply in India; superior margins attributed to flexible offerings—from hourly desk bookings to multi-month floor leases."