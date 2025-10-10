WeWork India shares off to a lacklustre start, list at 2.5% discount on BSE

WeWork India IPO listing: Tracking a muted demand for its initial public offering (IPO) and an absent grey market premium (GMP), WeWork India Management shares witnessed a lacklustre stock market debut today, October 10.
WeWork India share price got listed at ₹632 on the BSE, a discount of 2.47% to the IPO price of ₹648. On the other hand, WeWork India share price debuted at a marginal premium of 0.31% at ₹650 as against the issue price.
Ahead of the listing today, the WeWork IPO GMP was ₹0, indicating that shares were trading at their issue price of ₹648 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
WeWork India IPO, which ran for subscription from October 3 to October 7, was booked 1.15 times. The IPO received strong interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), with oversubscription of 1.79 times. Non-institutional investors had a subscription rate of 23%, while retail investors participated with a 61% subscription.
The ₹3,000 crore public issue was entirely an offer for sale of 4.63 crore shares. WeWork IPO was priced in the range of ₹615 to ₹648 apiece, with a lot size of 23 shares.
Retail investors needed to shell out ₹14,904 to subscribe to one lot of WeWork IPO at the upper end of the price band.
WeWork India provides flexible, high-quality workspaces to its customers, which include companies of all sizes: large enterprises, small and mid-sized businesses, startups, and individuals. According to the CBRE Report, WeWork India has established multi-asset relationships with various prominent developers across major Tier 1 cities. The company primarily leases Grade A office spaces from these developers and, as per the CBRE Report, designs, builds, and operates them as flexible workspaces that meet global standards.
As of now, WeWork India operates a leasable area of 7.67 million square feet across its operational centres. The company's Revenue from Operations increased by 26.67%, rising from ₹13,145.18 million in Fiscal 2023 to ₹16,651.36 million in Fiscal 2024. This upward trend continued with a 17.06% increase in Fiscal 2025, reaching ₹19,492.11 million.
