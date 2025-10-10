Subscribe

WeWork India share price got listed at 632 on the BSE, a discount of 2.47% to the IPO price of 648. On the other hand, WeWork India share price debuted at a marginal premium of 0.31% at 650 as against the issue price.

Saloni Goel
Updated10 Oct 2025, 10:09 AM IST
WeWork India shares off to a lacklustre start, list at 2.5% discount on BSE

WeWork India IPO listing: Tracking a muted demand for its initial public offering (IPO) and an absent grey market premium (GMP), WeWork India Management shares witnessed a lacklustre stock market debut today, October 10.

WeWork India share price got listed at 632 on the BSE, a discount of 2.47% to the IPO price of 648. On the other hand, WeWork India share price debuted at a marginal premium of 0.31% at 650 as against the issue price.

Ahead of the listing today, the WeWork IPO GMP was 0, indicating that shares were trading at their issue price of 648 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

WeWork India IPO Details

WeWork India IPO, which ran for subscription from October 3 to October 7, was booked 1.15 times. The IPO received strong interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), with oversubscription of 1.79 times. Non-institutional investors had a subscription rate of 23%, while retail investors participated with a 61% subscription.

The 3,000 crore public issue was entirely an offer for sale of 4.63 crore shares. WeWork IPO was priced in the range of 615 to 648 apiece, with a lot size of 23 shares.

Retail investors needed to shell out 14,904 to subscribe to one lot of WeWork IPO at the upper end of the price band.

WeWork India provides flexible, high-quality workspaces to its customers, which include companies of all sizes: large enterprises, small and mid-sized businesses, startups, and individuals. According to the CBRE Report, WeWork India has established multi-asset relationships with various prominent developers across major Tier 1 cities. The company primarily leases Grade A office spaces from these developers and, as per the CBRE Report, designs, builds, and operates them as flexible workspaces that meet global standards.

As of now, WeWork India operates a leasable area of 7.67 million square feet across its operational centres. The company's Revenue from Operations increased by 26.67%, rising from 13,145.18 million in Fiscal 2023 to 16,651.36 million in Fiscal 2024. This upward trend continued with a 17.06% increase in Fiscal 2025, reaching 19,492.11 million.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
