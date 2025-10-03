WeWork India IPO receives muted response from investors on Day 01, subscribed 4%

The IPO of WeWork India began on October 3, receiving a lukewarm response with only 4% subscription. The firm seeks to raise 3,000 crore from selling 4.63 crore shares. Strong demand was noted in the employee quota, while retail and institutional interest remained weak.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated3 Oct 2025, 08:31 PM IST
WeWork India IPO receives muted response from investors on Day 01, subscribed 4%
WeWork India IPO receives muted response from investors on Day 01, subscribed 4%(Bloomberg)

The initial public offering (IPO) of WeWork India Management, which opened for bidding today, October 3, received a tepid response from investors, with the issue subscribed at just 4% on Day 1. The retail portion was booked at 15%, while Non-Institutional Buyers (NIIs) and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were each subscribed at only 2%. In contrast, the employee quota saw strong demand, with 90% subscription.

The company aims to raise 3,000 crore from the issue, which is entirely an offer for sale of 4.63 crore shares, with the price band fixed at 615–648 per share.

Also Read | WeWork India IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, date, size, other details

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 23 shares in one lot and up to 13 lots. At the upper end of the IPO price band, 648 per share, retail investors are required to make a minimum investment of 14,904 per lot.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All offer proceeds shall be received by the selling shareholder, subsequent to the deduction of offer-related expenses and applicable taxes, which shall be the responsibility of the selling shareholders.

The allotment is likely to be finalized on Wednesday, October 8, and the shares are scheduled to list on both NSE and BSE on Friday, October 10. JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

WeWork India will launch its IPO on October 3, 2025, priced between 615 and 648 per share. The offering aims to raise 2,847 crore to 3,000 crore, with shares likely listing on October 10, 2025.

About WeWork India

The company is one of the leading premium flexible workspace operators in India. Its business model focuses on leasing buildings from landlords, completing fit-outs, and transforming these spaces into fully managed, modern, tech-enabled, and productive offices for its members.

It provides workspaces to companies of all sizes, including large enterprises, small and mid-size businesses, and startups, as well as individuals.

Also Read | Weak profits, strong cash flows—is WeWork IPO worth the premium?

In its RHP report, citing a CBRE report, the company stated that it has established multi-asset relationships with various prominent developers across major Tier-1 cities. It is majority-owned and promoted by Embassy Group, one of India’s leading real estate developers.

As of June 30, 2025, the company’s portfolio comprised 114,077 desks across 68 operational centres, with an aggregate leasable area of 7.67 million square feet for operational centres.

Also Read | IPO-bound WeWork India posts ₹14.14 cr loss in Apri-Jun, revenue rises 19pc to ₹535cr

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

IPOIPOsIPO Subscription
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOWeWork India IPO receives muted response from investors on Day 01, subscribed 4%
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.