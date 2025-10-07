WeWork India IPO subscribed 1.15 times on Day 3; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details here

IPO News Today: WeWork India's IPO concluded its final bidding round on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, after the company's public issue received positive bids from all investor segments.

After the third day of bidding, the initial public offering (IPO) of WeWork India recorded a 1.15 times booking as investors bid for a total of 2,92,68,374, or more than 2.9 crore, equity shares, compared to the 2,54,89,748 shares on offer.

The BSE IPO data show that the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion witnessed the heaviest booking among the three investor segments. The QIB portion was booked 1.79 times with 2,47,66,584 bids, compared to the 1,38,71,033 shares on offer.

The retail investor portion was booked 61% as investors subscribed to 28,22,192 shares, compared to the 46,23,677 shares on offer. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS) portion was booked the least, with investors coming in to subscribe 23% with 15,68,117 shares bid, compared to the 69,35,515 shares on offer.

WeWork India IPO latest GMP As of Tuesday, 7 October 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for the WeWork India IPO stood at ₹0 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹648 apiece, the company shares are expected to be listed with a 0% potential gain in the Indian stock market.

The grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator which shows the investors' willingness to invest in a primary issue.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

