WeWork India plans ₹3,000 crore IPO on October 3: Check issue size, important dates, RHP timeline and more

WeWork India is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹3,000 crore from October 3-7, PTI reported, citing sources. For anchor investors, bidding will open on October 1, the agency reported citing the company's red herring prospectus (RHP).

The company in its RHP stated that the IPO comes as it aims to “achieve the benefits of listing its equity shares on the stock exchanges”. WeWork India expects the listing to “enhance visibility, provide liquidity to existing shareholders, and establish a public market for its stock in India”, it added.

WeWork India IPO: What is the issue size? As per the report, which cited the draft papers, WeWork India's proposed IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 4.63 crore equity shares.

Promoter group firm Embassy Buildcon LLP and investor 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd (part of WeWork Global) will offload shares.

Since the issue is an OFS, WeWork India itself will not receive any proceeds from the listing. At present, Embassy Group holds about 76.21 per cent in WeWork India, while WeWork Global owns 23.45 per cent, it added.

With the IPO scheduled in early October, WeWork India is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on October 10.

About WeWork India Established in 2017, WeWork India is promoted by Bengaluru-based real estate major Embassy Group and operates under an exclusive license of the ‘WeWork’ brand. In 2021, WeWork Global invested $100 million in the unit, and by January 2024, it had raised ₹500 crore through a rights issue, primarily to reduce debt and support growth.

WeWork India's operations are spread across major tier 1 cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida and Pune.

It currently manages 77 lakh sq ft of space, of which 70 lakh sq ft is operational, with a desk capacity of 1.03 lakh. The company employs more than 500 people.