WeWork IPO allotment date likely today; GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

WeWork IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of workspace operator WeWork India Management Ltd. received muted demand during its subscription period. Investors now focus on WeWork IPO allotment date which is likely today, 8 October 2025.

The public issue was open for subscription from October 3 to 7. WeWork IPO allotment date is likely today, October 8, while the IPO listing date is October 10.

The company will soon finalise the WeWork India IPO allotment status. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on October 9.

Investors can check WeWork IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the WeWork IPO registrar.

In order to do WeWork IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check WeWork India IPO allotment status online.

WeWork IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘WeWork India Management Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your WeWork IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

WeWork IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘WeWork India Management Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your WeWork IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

WeWork IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘WeWork India Management Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your WeWork India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

WeWork IPO GMP Today WeWork India Management shares are witnessing a muted trend in the unlisted market with no grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, WeWork IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, WeWork India shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

WeWork IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹648 apiece, which is equal to the IPO price of ₹648 per share.

The public issue opened for bidding Friday, October 3, and closed on Tuesday, October 7. WeWork IPO allotment date is likely today, October 8, Wednesday, and the IPO listing date is October 10, Friday. WeWork India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹3,000 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.63 crore equity shares. WeWork India IPO price band was set at ₹615 to ₹648 per share.

WeWork IPO has been subscribed 1.15 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 61% in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, 23% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment, and 1.79 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category.