WeWork IPO listing date today: GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in stock market today

WeWork IPO listing: WeWork India IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Friday, October 10) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, WeWork share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Friday's trades. WeWork India share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to a notice from the BSE, trading members of the Exchange are hereby notified that starting on Friday, October 10, 2025, the equity shares of WeWork India Management Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities.

WeWork India opened its subscription on Friday, October 3 and concluded on Tuesday, October 7. By the end of the final bidding day, the IPO received strong interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), oversubscribing by 1.79 times. Non-institutional investors had subscription rate of 23%, while retail investors participated with 61% subscription. WeWork IPO subscription status was 1.15 times on the third day, as per BSE data.

WeWork IPO GMP today WeWork IPO GMP today or WeWork India IPO GMP was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹648 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last nine sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downwards today and is likely to fall further. Experts note that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest is ₹15.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

WeWork IPO listing - Here's what expert says According to Bhavik Joshi, Business Head, INVasset PMS, as India’s office absorption crosses 85 million sq ft and co-working demand rises, WeWork India sits on the right side of the structural shift. But this is not a quick listing gain story. The upside will likely be slow, dependent on stable occupancy, margin expansion, and steady operating leverage. Suitable only for long-term investors comfortable with cyclicality and valuation risks.

Joshi explained that the IPO valuation implies a P/E of ~68x FY25 earnings, and the company swung back into losses in Q1 FY26. This raises questions around the sustainability of profits in a cyclical real estate demand environment.

The brand association, scale, and demand tailwinds in urban commercial hubs are compelling. However, the absence of fresh capital inflow (100% OFS), negative EPS average over the last 3 years, and elevated P/B (47x post-issue) make this a valuation-heavy listing.

WeWork India IPO