WeWork IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. Check GMP, key dates, review, subscription status, more. Should you apply?

WeWork IPO Day 1 LIVE: WeWork India, a co-working space provider, will commence its public offering on October 3 and conclude it on October 7. WeWork IPO price band has been set between ₹615 and ₹648 per share, which values the company at approximately ₹8,685 crore at the highest price point.
WeWork IPO GMP today is ₹15. This indicates WeWork share price was trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
WeWork IPO represents a complete Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 4.63 crore equity shares, where promoter group entity Embassy Buildcon LLP and investor 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd (affiliated with WeWork Global) will sell portions of their stakes. The estimated value of the proposed IPO reaches ₹3,000 crore at the upper price band.
Presently, the Embassy Group owns around 76.21 percent of WeWork India, while WeWork Global possesses 23.45 percent.
Since the issue is an Offer for Sale (OFS), WeWork India will not receive any proceeds from this issuance, and all funds will be directed to the selling shareholders.
WeWork India, established in 2017, operates under an exclusive license for the WeWork brand in India. The company is promoted by the Bengaluru-based real estate developer Embassy Group.
WeWork IPO Day 1 LIVE: Tentatively, WeWork India IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, October 8, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, October 9, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. WeWork India share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, October 10.
WeWork IPO Day 1 LIVE: WeWork India IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved upto 35 million.
WeWork IPO Day 1 LIVE: WeWork India has raised just over ₹1,348 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which is set to open for public subscription.
The anchor book has garnered significant participation from various mutual funds, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, and Canara-Robeco Mutual Fund.
Additionally, several insurance firms, such as Canara HSBC Life Insurance, SBI General Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, have also taken part.
There was notable global interest as well, with strong demand from entities like Goldman Sachs Fund, Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC (Wanda), and Allianz Global Investors, as indicated in a circular released on the BSE's website late Wednesday night.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of WeWork share price is indicated at ₹663 apiece, which is 2.31% higher than the IPO price of ₹648.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
