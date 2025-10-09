WeWork IPO listing date in focus. Here’s what GMP signals about debut of shares on Dalal Street

WeWork IPO Listing: The equity shares of workspace operator WeWork India Management Ltd. are set to make their Dalal Street debut tomorrow after its initial public offering (IPO) received muted demand. WeWork IPO listing date is 10 October 2025.

The public issue was open for subscription from October 3 to 7, and the IPO allotment status was fixed on October 8. WeWork IPO listing date is October 10, and the WeWork India shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of We Work India Management Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” said a notice on the BSE.

Ahead of the WeWork India IPO listing tomorrow, market participants watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price of the stock. Here’s what WeWork IPO GMP today signals about the stock market debut.

WeWork IPO GMP Today WeWork India Management shares are witnessing a tepid trend in the unlisted market with no grey market premium (GMP) today. WeWork IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share, market experts said. This means that in the unlisted market, WeWork India shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

WeWork IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹648 apiece, which is equal to the IPO price of ₹648 per share.

WeWork India IPO Subscription Status, Details The bidding for the public issue began on Friday, October 3, and ended on Tuesday, October 7, while the IPO allotment date was October 8, Wednesday. WeWork IPO listing date is tomorrow, October 10, Friday. WeWork India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹3,000-crore WeWork IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.63 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹615 to ₹648 per share.

WeWork IPO was subscribed 1.15 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 61% in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, 23% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment, and 1.79 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is WeWork IPO registrar.