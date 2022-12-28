What are the options for investors in delayed or deferred IPO environment?

Investors in unlisted shares space get a double whammy one from deferment of an IPO event and the other on account of a drop in valuation vs their listed peers in the relevant market. Moreover, the sentiment in the listed space also impacts the appetite of investors in the unlisted space. On top of it, the world war-like situation pushes negative sentiment to the market and which again delays the entire process of secondary placement. Investors in this typical situation always look for alternative options to IPOs for doing their secondary placement across markets.