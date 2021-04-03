April 2021 will be an action-packed month with respect to initial public offerings (IPOs) as much as six companies are expected to hit the Indian stock markets this month.

Here is a list of the top IPOs lined up for this month:

Macrotech Developers: Formerly known as Lodha Developers, Macrotech Developers Ltd’s public offering is expected to open on 7 April and close 9 April. The issue price has been fixed at ₹483- ₹486 per share. The firm aims to raise ₹2,500 crore through the offering.

Dodla Diary: The dairy company based in South India aims to raise around ₹800 crore through IPO. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹50 crore by the company and an offer for sale of up to 10.09 million equity shares by promoters and an investor. The company had filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI in February.

Seven Islands Shipping: The seaborne logistics firm has received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise ₹600 crore through an initial share-sale. The public issue comprises a fundraise via fresh issue amounting to ₹400 crore, and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹200 crore, according to draft red herring prospectus filed.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar): The auto parts supplier plans to raise ₹6,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). As per reports, the issue consists of a fund-raiser through fresh issue amounting to ₹300 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹5,700 crore by selling shareholder Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of the Blackstone Group Inc.

Aadhar Housing Finance: Backed by private equity firm Blackstone, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd had filed draft papers for a ₹7,300 crore initial public offering (IPO). The company will issue fresh shares worth ₹1,500 crore through the IPO, while Blackstone will sell existing shares worth ₹5,800 crore, Aadhar’s draft red herring prospectus showed.

KIMS Hospitals: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd has filed preliminary papers to raise ₹700 crore through an initial share-sale. It comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 21,340,931 equity shares from promoters and existing shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus filed.

