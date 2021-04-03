What are the upcoming IPOs this month? Check details here

Dodla Diary: The dairy company based in South India aims to raise around ₹800 crore through IPO. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹50 crore by the company and an offer for sale of up to 10.09 million equity shares by promoters and an investor. The company had filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI in February.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}