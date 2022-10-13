What are your chances of making money in the SME segment?

The disclosure requirements are more relaxed on the SME platforms, as unlike quarterly financial reports, the SMEs are required to disclose their financial reports on a half-yearly basis. However, they can disclose quarterly results on voluntary basis. To list on main board of exchanges, a three-year track record of profitability is required, but for an SME platform, this criterion is relaxed. In the case of the BSE, the SME should have a track record of operating profit (earnings before depreciation and tax) in any one of the past three years. In the case of the NSE, the company needs to have made operating profit (earnings before interest, depreciation and tax) in any two of the past three financial years.

