What are your chances of making money in the SME segment?4 min read . 01:18 PM IST
- Stellar returns from SME companies are driving investor interest, but lack of liquidity and lower disclosure requirements are among the risks.
Last week, Gujarat-based Mafia Trends became the 394th company to get listed on the BSE SME platform.
Last week, Gujarat-based Mafia Trends became the 394th company to get listed on the BSE SME platform.
While the stock market is going through volatility and large-sized companies are shelving their IPO (initial public offering) plans, it is the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are floating their public offerings and raising funds on SME platforms of the stock exchanges.
While the stock market is going through volatility and large-sized companies are shelving their IPO (initial public offering) plans, it is the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are floating their public offerings and raising funds on SME platforms of the stock exchanges.
Only 20 companies floated their IPOs on the main board of the stock exchanges in 2022, shows data from primedatabase.com, while more than 80 SMEs launched their IPOs on the SME platforms of the exchanges.
“The size of the SME IPOs coming are small, and valuations are attractive. So, this gives investors opportunity to put money in good companies," says Uday Nair, director at Fedex Securities.
So, how is investing in an SME IPO different from a regular IPO? Should you consider investing in SME IPOs?
Minimum investment
For starters, while the minimum investment in a regular IPO is ₹12,000- ₹15,000, it is ₹1.2 Lakh- ₹1.5 lakh in an SME IPO. The higher investment threshold deters small investors from participating in such IPOs. It is usually the high net worth investors (HNIs) with higher risk appetite who put money in these IPOs.
Just like any other IPO, you need to have a demat account and a bank account to invest in an SME IPO. You can participate in these IPOs through the ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) process using your bank account.
Lack of liquidity
Due to lack of participation on the SME platforms, there isn't enough liquidity. Of the 250 companies listed on the BSE SME Platform, only 118 traded on Wednesday (October 12). Similarly, of the 139 listed SMEs on NSE Emerge, only 93 traded on the same day.
You might also like
A taboo is now on the table for India Inc
This is also the reason why 5% of the SME public issues are reserved for market makers, whose job is to give buy-sell price quotes for the company's shares post-listing on the SME platform. It is the job of the merchant banker to ensure that the market-making agreement is in place for a period of three years from the IPO or till the date of migration of these companies onto the main board, whichever is earlier.
No single share trading
Also, the shares on SME platforms get traded on lot size, and not in single shares. For example, today you can trade one share of Reliance Industries, which is trading at ₹2,377 per share. But on the SME platform, there are lot sizes in which you need to trade shares, which are linked to the share price.
For example, for an SME company with a share price of up to ₹14, the lot size is 10,000 shares on NSE Emerge. So, for a ₹14 share, your minimum investment would be ₹1.4 lakh. As share price goes higher, the lot size reduces. For a share trading between ₹14 and ₹18, the lot size is 8,000 shares; for ₹18- ₹25 share price, it is 6,000 shares, and so on.
Different checks and compliance
Unlike main board where the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) vets the IPO documents, the exchanges play that role on the SME platforms.
The disclosure requirements are more relaxed on the SME platforms, as unlike quarterly financial reports, the SMEs are required to disclose their financial reports on a half-yearly basis. However, they can disclose quarterly results on voluntary basis. To list on main board of exchanges, a three-year track record of profitability is required, but for an SME platform, this criterion is relaxed. In the case of the BSE, the SME should have a track record of operating profit (earnings before depreciation and tax) in any one of the past three years. In the case of the NSE, the company needs to have made operating profit (earnings before interest, depreciation and tax) in any two of the past three financial years.
On both the platforms, the net worth of the SME should be positive, and in the case of the BSE, it should have net tangible assets of at least ₹1.5 crore. The exchanges may use additional criteria.
“Given the lower level of disclosures and lack of liquidity, investing on the SME platform is a risky affair, especially for retail investors. But at the same time, higher risks can give higher returns," says Deepak Jasani, head-retail research, HDFC Securities.
Elsewhere in Mint
In Opinion, Arun Maira argues both physics and economics need a reset. Forget the Bollywoodesque fantasy that India can decouple, says Rahul Jacob. Stuart Trow says a toolkit to fix Bernanke’s fixes may qualify for a future Nobel. Long Story answers questions about toxic cough syrups.