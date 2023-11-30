What is grey market and GMP that led to Tata Tech IPO opening at 140%
Grey market trading allows investors to get a sneak peek into the potential of companies before their official IPO debut, but comes with complexities and risks.
With initial public offering (IPO) market is creating a buzz with new IPOs marking their debut. The IPO debutants include Tata Technologies, IREDA, Flair Writing Industries and Gandhar Oil Refinery. Soon after the launch of their issues, there is a frenzy around the grey market and the grey market (GMP). Livemint explains what these terms mean and how it works.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started