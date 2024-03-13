What lies ahead for SME IPOs after SEBI remarks on price manipulation? Experts weigh in
The S&P BSE SME IPO index has lost around eight per cent this week. However market experts believe that SME IPOs have been resilient despite market volatility in the long run.
Initial public offering (IPO) stocks of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) have been under selling pressure this week after Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch made remarks of price manipulation in the segment earlier this week. The S&P BSE SME IPO index has lost around eight per cent this week. However market experts believe that SME IPOs have been resilient despite market volatility in the long run.
