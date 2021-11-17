What Sebi’s new IPO rules mean for  tech startups

Companies must state if they plan to use the money for acquisitions. They do not need to name the target but must reveal the intent, portion of IPO proceeds likely to be used, nature of business of the target, and the timeline of the acquisition. Currently, firms can set up to 25% of the fresh issue size under general corporate purpose (GCP)—a portion for which no specific objective is stated. Sebi plans a cap of up to 35% of the fresh issue for acquisitions and GCP combined, if the acquisition is unidentified in the objects of the offer. Sebi may also tighten the conditions for offer for sale, and increase lock-in period for anchor investors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}