Giving 'subscribe' tag to LIC IPO, Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities said, "The demographical tailwinds, a moderate penetration of life insurance in India and a massive protection gap, will fuel the Indian life insurance industry's multi-decadal growth. LIC, being the market leader, both in terms of GWP and NBP, is poised to benefit from this growth opportunity. While the fact that LIC has been losing market share as well as its lower than industry VNB margins do instill apprehension, LIC has indicated its plans to improve the two. The insurance behemoth aims to protect its market share through increased focus on bancassurance and enhancing direct sales of its products on its website. Further, by improving its share of non-participating products and protection plans, it aspires to improve its margins. The long term direction of LIC’s business and financial performance does hinge on good execution of these plans."