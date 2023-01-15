Why do IPO shares trade in the grey market? Read here

Unlistedkart CEO explains that the grey market refers to the trading of shares of a company before they are officially listed on a stock exchange. This trading typically takes place through informal channels, such as over-the-counter transactions or through online forums, and is not regulated by any official exchange. The prices in the grey market are determined by supply and demand and can be quite volatile. Trading in grey market stocks in India is done in cash and in person.

