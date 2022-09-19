Why LIC IPO proved to be a wealth destructor for investors3 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 07:56 AM IST
- Ever since its listing on the exchanges, LIC's share prices have been on a decline and its onward journey has been rough.
Prior to its much-anticipated mega-listing in the Indian stock exchanges on May 17, 2022, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) share price has disappointed investors. The expectations with the LIC IPO, which was dubbed India’s ‘Aramco moment’, were quite high. On the LIC share listing date, LIC IPO opened trading at ₹872 on NSE and ₹867.20 on BSE. The stock touched the intra day low of ₹860.10 apiece on BSE and ₹860.00 per share on NSE. LIC shares touched the high of ₹920.00 on BSE and ₹918.95 on NSE. That's the highest till date and since then the stock been trading lower from its issue price of ₹949 per equity share.