Why LIC IPO proved to be a wealth destructor for investors

Counting reasons that took a toll on the investors wealth, Ravi Singh, vice president and head of research at Share India explained, “LIC is the market leader in the life insurance industry both by premium collected as well as number of policies sold. However, The private players captured the market very fast by directing the bulk of their efforts through banks they were allied with – for instance, HDFC Life Insurance pushed its products through HDFC Bank, SBI Life through SBI etc,. But LIC, even with potential access to a huge universe of PSU banks, did nothing. Today, 50 percent of insurance industry contribution comes from banks, LIC still depends on the Agent mechanism with very poor conversion and earnings potential."