Why Tata Technologies IPO applicants should apply for IREDA IPO too — explained with GMP, other details
Tata Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹351 whereas IREDA IPO GMP today is ₹7, say market observers
Tata Technologies IPO vs IREDA IPO: The public issue of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has opened today and the issue has gained good response from investors as the IPO (initial public offering) has been subscribed 0.51 times by 11:48 AM on day one of bidding. However, much hyped Tata Technologies IPO is also opening on Wednesday this week i.e. tomorrow and market observers believe that investors are expected to give strong response to the Tata group company's initial offer.
