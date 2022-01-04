Will 2022 unveil a rewired IPO mart?

Another concerning trend in recent years is the spike in offer for sale (OFS) in the IPO market as compared to attempts to raise fresh capital. For instance, the 63 IPOs in 2021 have collected ₹43,328 crore in fresh capital, compared to ₹75,394 crore in offer for sale. An OFS is when an existing shareholder sells their holding in a company. The money thus raised goes to the personal coffers of those investors. On the other hand, when a company raises fresh capital, it is selling new shares. The money raised can be used in expanding the business, mergers and acquisitions or go towards repaying debt.