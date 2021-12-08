Will LG Energy’s IPO overcharge?

But taking a ride with the stock won’t be cheap. At the high end of the price range, the company’s enterprise value would equal 33 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The bankers on the deal believe this is still below the industry average, but mostly because they have used only two companies for comparison in the IPO filings. One is CATL, which trades at an EV to Ebitda multiple of more than 80. The Chinese battery maker now has a market value of $234 billion. Its shares have more than quintupled in value since the end of 2019.