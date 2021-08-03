The spree of IPOs is opening up at the time when primary as well as secondary market activity is in full swing. Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares said that there could be no better time for new companies to debut on-board. ''However, if we dive deeper, we will find many IPOs looks highly priced or missing growth prospect in such times it would be prudent to choose the options wisely,'' he said.