Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics among 5 pharma IPOs this month

Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics among 5 pharma IPOs this month1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
- Windlas Biotech and Krsnaa Diagnostics initial public offerings (IPOs) to open for subscription on August 4
As many as five pharma companies are planning to hit the Indian markets with their initial public offerings (IPOs) in August including two - Windlas Biotech and Krsnaa Diagnostics, that are set to open for subscription in the first week of the month on August 4.
The list also include the ₹4,000-crore IPO by the Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma, the ₹1,500-crore issue by Vijaya Diagnostic Centre and Mumbai-based bulk drugs maker Supriya Lifesciences ( ₹1,200 crore). Investment bankers estimate these five companies to together raise over ₹8,300 crore through the public offerings this month, reported news agency PTI.
Windlas Biotech, one of the leading CDMOs with a focus on the chronic therapeutic segment, ₹400-crore issue is opening on August 4. The three-day public issue will conclude on August 6 and the company has fixed the price band of the initial share sale at ₹448-460 per share. It will be the first pharma formulations CDMO to go public. The IPO proceeds will be used to augment capacity of its Dehradun plants II& IV. It has two more plants the Uttarakhand city.
Diagnostics chain Krsnaa's issue to open on 4 August and close on 6 August with the price band fixed at ₹933-954 a share for its initial public offer (IPO). The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.42 million shares.
Supriya Lifescience has filed for a ₹1,200 crore issue, and plans to use to fund for expansion and repayment of debt. The Mumbai-based bulk drugs firm intends to raise ₹200 crore through a fresh issue, and an offer for sale of ₹1,000 crore by promoter Satish Waman Wagh.
Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a generic drug maker, is launching a ₹4,000-crore issue consisting of new issuance and an OFS from its promoter Satish Mehta and investor Bain Capital.
Private equity firm Kedaara Capital-backed diagnostic chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd filed its paper in June. The ₹1,500-crore issue will see the investor and promoters collectively dilute a 35% stake in the company, with Kedaara alone diluting 30%.
Apart from these pharma firms, Devyani International and and Exxaro Tiles are opening on August 4 and issues from consumer-focused companies like Paytm, Mobikwik, Policybazaar, Cartrade, Delhivery and Nykaa shortly.
(With inputs from PTI)
