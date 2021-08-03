Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics among 5 pharma IPOs this month

Windlas Biotech, one of the leading CDMOs with a focus on the chronic therapeutic segment, ₹400-crore issue is opening on August 4. The three-day public issue will conclude on August 6 and the company has fixed the price band of the initial share sale at ₹448-460 per share. It will be the first pharma formulations CDMO to go public. The IPO proceeds will be used to augment capacity of its Dehradun plants II& IV. It has two more plants the Uttarakhand city.