Windlas Biotech lists at 5% discount to issue price

Windlas Biotech raised around 401 crore via its IPO Photo: Courtesy Windlas website
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

Mumbai: Windlas Biotech Ltd debuted at a 5% discount to its issue price on the exchanges on Monday. The initial public offering was subscribed over 22 times last week.

The stock opened at 439 on BSE and touched a high and a low of 452.10 and 407.25 respectively. At 10.10am, the scrip was at 442, down 5% from its issue price of 460 a share.

The firm raised around 401 crore via its IPO. "Based on FY-2021 adjusted earnings, IPO is priced at PE of 22.2x and EV/EBITDA of 15.58x at the upper band of the IPO price, which is slightly better than the peer companies," said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking.

"The Company has a very healthy balance sheet with negative Net Debt/ Equity. Quality CDMO business has huge potential in India in the near future and the company having a good regulatory compliance track record. We expect the upcoming expansion plan in Dehradun and increase in capacity utilization will be the next growth drivers for the company", Gupta added.

The proceeds from the issue worth 50 crore will be used to purchase equipment that is required for capacity expansion of its existing facility at Dehradun plant IV, and addition of injectables dosage capability at its existing facility.

The company will use 47.56 crore for funding incremental working capital requirements and 20 crore for repayment of its certain debt. As of March 2021, its total outstanding borrowings amounted to Rs32.16 crore.

The firm is amongst the top five players in the domestic pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry in India in terms of revenue. It has also two strategic operations naming domestic Trade Generics and over-the-counter (OTC) brands; and exports.

The company currently owns and operates four manufacturing facilities located at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. As of December 2020, its manufacturing facilities had an aggregate installed operating capacity of 7,063.83 million tablets/ capsules, 54.46 million pouches/sachet and 61.08 million liquid bottles.

