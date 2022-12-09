Winemaker Sula Vineyards' IPO launches on Monday. What GMP signals ahead of subscription opening1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 07:53 AM IST
- Sula Vineyards is heading to the stock market and coming up with its IPO next week
India's largest winemaker Sula Vineyards is heading to the stock market and coming up with its initial public offer (IPO) next week on Monday, December 12, 2022. The issue, with a price band of ₹340-357 per share, will conclude on Wednesday, Decembe 14. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch ₹960 crore.