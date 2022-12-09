Named after Samant's mother Sulabha, Sula planted its first vines in 1996, later building a sprawling resort and helping to cultivate a new reputation for Nashik as India's wine capital. Since then Sula has grown to become India's largest producer and seller of wine, with a portfolio of 56 labels from 13 of its own brands and 20 international ones. Its net revenue rose 8% year-over-year to ₹457 crore in fiscal 2022. Samant, 55, plans to sell around five percent of his 27% stake in the firm.