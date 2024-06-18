Winny Immigration IPO price band set at ₹140 per share; issue to open on June 20
Winny Immigration IPO price band has been set at ₹140 per share. The IPO size is ₹9.13 crore, which is entirely a fresh issue of 6.52 lakh equity shares.
Winny Immigration IPO: Visa consultancy firm Winny Immigration and Education Services is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 20 with an aim to raise over ₹9 crore from the primary market. Winny Immigration IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue.
